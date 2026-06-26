Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,386.50 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,101,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,001.50. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 49 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

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DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 207,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,671. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth $73,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further Reading

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