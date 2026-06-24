Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys 3,739 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,091,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,615. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,460 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $35,530.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,712.00.

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DLH Price Performance

DLH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 10,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,180. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DLH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLHC

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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