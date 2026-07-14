Insider Buying: easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £148.28 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 22 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 per share, with a total value of £148.28.

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 42 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 per share, for a total transaction of £152.46.

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easyJet Price Performance

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 675.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 332.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 680.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 579.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZJ

easyJet Company Profile

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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