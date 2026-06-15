Insider Buying: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) CFO Purchases 990 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Miller bought 990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,613.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,863,009.58. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Thomas Miller bought 2,400 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.82 per share, with a total value of $498,768.00.

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Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $162.56 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.44.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,264 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the third quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP now owns 32,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,911 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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