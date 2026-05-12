Insider Buying: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) COO Purchases 716 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) COO Brad Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.13 per share, with a total value of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,440.44. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IBP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.57. 908,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,743. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Trending Headlines about Installed Building Products

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. SEC filing

IBP saw multiple insider purchases on May 11, including CFO Michael Thomas Miller, COO Brad A. Wheeler, insider Jason R. Niswonger, and Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer. Insider buying can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Article

DA Davidson’s revised $242 price target still implies upside from recent trading levels, suggesting analysts see some recovery potential despite near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Article

Installed Building Products continues to be viewed as a stable but challenged housing/construction name, with mixed signals from recent commentary about demand and costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary about weak volume and cost pressure suggest earnings momentum could remain muted, which may be weighing on IBP shares. Article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $251.83.

View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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