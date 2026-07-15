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Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £306.60 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
IntegraFin logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IntegraFin insider Euan Marshall bought 84 shares on July 14 for about £306.60, continuing a recent pattern of insider purchases in the stock.
  • Marshall has made several other purchases over the past few months, including a much larger 5,000-share buy in May, suggesting repeated insider confidence in the company.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on IntegraFin, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of GBX 427, while the stock recently traded near its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 per share, with a total value of £306.60.

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Euan Marshall acquired 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £148.26.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Euan Marshall bought 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £149.85.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Euan Marshall acquired 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £16,250.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 44 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

LON:IHP opened at GBX 383 on Wednesday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 293 and a 52-week high of GBX 391.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.34.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 8,580 million during the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IntegraFin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 427.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IHP

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

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