Insider Buying: Mony Group (LON:MONY) Insider Buys 86 Shares of Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY - Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 86 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, with a total value of £150.50.

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy purchased 12,044 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy purchased 12,052 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,118 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £19,994.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Peter Duffy sold 12,108 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £19,978.20.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Peter Duffy bought 96 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 per share, for a total transaction of £150.72.

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Mony Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 175.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,234,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80.

Mony Group (LON:MONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 36.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mony Group to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 to GBX 230 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 260.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mony Group

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

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