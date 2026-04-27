Insider Buying: Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

Nomadar Corp. (NASDAQ:NOMA - Get Free Report) major shareholder City Cadiz S.L. Sport purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,266.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,752,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,136,345.09. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Cadiz S.L. Sport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 2,700 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $13,905.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 700 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $3,689.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 1,800 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport acquired 3,000 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 1,350 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,831.00.

On Friday, March 6th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 4,300 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,102.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 5,200 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $26,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 2,500 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 2,650 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,686.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, City Cadiz S.L. Sport bought 200 shares of Nomadar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $836.00.

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Nomadar Price Performance

NASDAQ NOMA traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 11,247 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. Nomadar Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21.

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Nomadar in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomadar has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomadar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomadar during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomadar during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomadar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Nomadar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomadar this week:

Positive Sentiment: City Cadiz shows sustained accumulation across many SEC filings, signaling continued insider conviction in Nomadar over several months; the holder now owns ~7.84M shares. SEC filing

City Cadiz shows sustained accumulation across many SEC filings, signaling continued insider conviction in Nomadar over several months; the holder now owns ~7.84M shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent buys in March averaged around ~$5.00–$5.27 per share, indicating the insider was buying through a range of prices rather than only at very low levels — a potential signal of long‑term support for the position. SEC filing

Recent buys in March averaged around ~$5.00–$5.27 per share, indicating the insider was buying through a range of prices rather than only at very low levels — a potential signal of long‑term support for the position. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases are mostly small lot sizes and each filing typically represents a 0.00%–0.12% incremental change in City Cadiz’s position, so the immediate market impact (supply/demand) from any single trade is limited. SEC filing

The purchases are mostly small lot sizes and each filing typically represents a 0.00%–0.12% incremental change in City Cadiz’s position, so the immediate market impact (supply/demand) from any single trade is limited. Neutral Sentiment: Disclosure timing: the activity is documented across many filings (Nov‑Mar), so this appears to be an ongoing accumulation program rather than a one‑off trade. SEC filing

Disclosure timing: the activity is documented across many filings (Nov‑Mar), so this appears to be an ongoing accumulation program rather than a one‑off trade. Negative Sentiment: Despite insider buying, Nomadar’s fundamentals and market context remain weak (negative EPS, minimal quarterly revenue, low liquidity ratios and light trading volume), which likely explains downward pressure on the share price today and raises execution/risk concerns for new investors. Market data

Nomadar Company Profile

We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business. On January 10, 2025, the Company entered into a framework agreement with Cádiz CF, whereby, among other things, Cádiz CF agreed to provide technical training staff for players enrolled in the Company's programs, and the Company agreed to integrate the Company's training methodologies into Cádiz CF's training sessions (the “Framework Agreement”).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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