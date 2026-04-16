Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Stephen Daintith acquired 75 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £150.

On Monday, February 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 66 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

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Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 197. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,729,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 165.85 and a one year high of GBX 397.90.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

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