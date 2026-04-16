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Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ocado Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Stephen Daintith purchased small parcels of Ocado shares across Feb, Mar and Apr — most recently 82 shares on April 15 at GBX 183 for £150.06, with the three buys totaling roughly £450.
  • Ocado shares recently traded at GBX 197 (up GBX 5.55) with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of GBX 203.73/219.64, a market cap of £1.64bn and a one‑year range of GBX 165.85–397.90; the company reported quarterly earnings of GBX (44.60) EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Stephen Daintith acquired 75 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £150.
  • On Monday, February 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 66 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 197. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,729,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 165.85 and a one year high of GBX 397.90.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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