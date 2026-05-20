Insider Buying: Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,009 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 6,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $84,005.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 916,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,807,804.96. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adar1 Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 10,200 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $142,596.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 300 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $4,170.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 79,259 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,108,833.41.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 800 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $11,064.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 35,101 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $491,414.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 120,804 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $1,687,631.88.

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Rallybio Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLYB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 43,720 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,666. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.10. Rallybio Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 911.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rallybio to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on RLYB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,313 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,692 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,005 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 485.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,294 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 576.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 438,705 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 373,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: RLYB is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high‐unmet‐need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio's pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first‐in‐class or best‐in‐class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio's lead programs is RBX‐100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

Further Reading

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