Insider Buying: Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Major Shareholder Buys 10,200 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 10,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $142,596.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 926,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,400.96. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adar1 Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,009 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,005.82.

On Friday, May 15th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 300 shares of Rallybio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $4,170.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 79,259 shares of Rallybio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,108,833.41.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 800 shares of Rallybio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $11,064.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Rallybio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,101 shares of Rallybio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $491,414.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 120,804 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $1,687,631.88.

Get Rallybio alerts: Sign Up

Rallybio Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of RLYB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 43,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,666. Rallybio Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.10.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.26). Rallybio had a negative net margin of 911.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rallybio to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLYB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,313 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 485.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,294 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,005 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 576.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 438,705 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 373,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,692 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: RLYB is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people living with rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific approach leverages diverse modalities—including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and enzyme replacement—to address high‐unmet‐need conditions in areas such as immunodeficiency, metabolic disorders and dermatologic diseases. Rallybio's pipeline is designed to advance through registrational clinical trials with the goal of delivering first‐in‐class or best‐in‐class therapies to patients who currently have limited or no approved treatment options.

Among Rallybio's lead programs is RBX‐100, an investigational therapy for congenital athymia, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rallybio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rallybio wasn't on the list.

While Rallybio currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here