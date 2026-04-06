Insider Buying: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Director Acquires 83,333 Shares of Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) Director Donna Fraiche acquired 83,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 182,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,415.60. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 2,218,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $397.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust's payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Service Properties Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company's stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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