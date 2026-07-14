Insider Buying: Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Acquires 4,017 Shares

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Phil Bunker purchased 4,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 881 per share, with a total value of £35,389.77.

Phil Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Phil Bunker acquired 1,638 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 per share, for a total transaction of £14,414.40.

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Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:TEP traded up GBX 2 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 877. The company had a trading volume of 19,193,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,605. The stock has a market cap of £696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 946.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.71. Telecom Plus Plc has a one year low of GBX 638 and a one year high of GBX 2,040.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Plus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,500.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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