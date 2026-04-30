Insider Buying: YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Acquires 2,683 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) insider Andrea Newman bought 2,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.38.

Get YouGov alerts: Sign Up

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 188.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.06. The firm has a market cap of £221.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

YouGov (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts predict that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 510 target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 395 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, YouGov has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 411.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YOU

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider YouGov, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YouGov wasn't on the list.

While YouGov currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here