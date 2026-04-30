Insider Buying: YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Acquires 8,051 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) insider Devesh Mishra acquired 8,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £14,974.86.

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YouGov Stock Up 2.0%

YOU opened at GBX 188.70 on Thursday. YouGov plc has a twelve month low of GBX 135.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 399. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.06.

YouGov (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 EPS for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 395 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 411.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YOU

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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