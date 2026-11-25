CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Fox sold 906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $37,118.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 13,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $559,568.26. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CB Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBFV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CB Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBFV

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent of Community Bank, which provides banking services to individuals, families and businesses. The company is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. Through Community Bank, CB Financial Services offers deposit accounts and lending products, including commercial, real estate, residential mortgage and consumer loans. Its services also include online and mobile banking and other everyday banking solutions. Community Bank serves communities in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

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