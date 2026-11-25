CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CFO Scott Blumberg sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,540.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,599.90. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Scott Blumberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Scott Blumberg sold 144 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Scott Blumberg sold 846 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $21,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Scott Blumberg sold 652 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $16,300.00.

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CeriBell Trading Down 1.7%

CBLL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 381,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CeriBell by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,221 shares of the company's stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,865 shares of the company's stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,570 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBLL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CeriBell from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CeriBell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

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CeriBell Company Profile

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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