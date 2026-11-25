CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CTO Raymond Woo sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 201,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,036,000. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Raymond Woo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Raymond Woo sold 1,918 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,512.20.

On Monday, November 2nd, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $131,753.52.

On Thursday, October 1st, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $119,145.06.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $118,900.71.

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CeriBell Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CBLL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 381,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). CeriBell had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 2nd quarter worth $17,437,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 2nd quarter worth $15,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CeriBell by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CeriBell by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBLL. Weiss Ratings upgraded CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CeriBell from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CeriBell

About CeriBell

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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