CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 1,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $51,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $915,776.40. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, David Foehr sold 962 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $26,839.80.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Foehr sold 9,255 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $224,433.75.

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CeriBell Stock Performance

Shares of CBLL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 381,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 52.59% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBLL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CeriBell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CeriBell by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,865 shares of the company's stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CeriBell by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,570 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CeriBell by 153.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter.

About CeriBell

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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