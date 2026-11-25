CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CRO Joseph Manni sold 1,313 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $36,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 54,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,539.70. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CeriBell Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 381,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.18.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.18 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CeriBell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the second quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CeriBell in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 71.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in CeriBell in the second quarter valued at about $603,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CeriBell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CeriBell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBLL

CeriBell Company Profile

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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