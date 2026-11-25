CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CTO Raymond Woo sold 1,918 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,512.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 201,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,613,480. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Raymond Woo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Raymond Woo sold 374 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $11,220.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $131,753.52.

On Thursday, October 1st, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $119,145.06.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raymond Woo sold 4,887 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $118,900.71.

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CeriBell Price Performance

Shares of CBLL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 381,147 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,750. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 52.59% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. Equities analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CeriBell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the second quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CeriBell by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,347 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CeriBell by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CeriBell from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBLL

About CeriBell

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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