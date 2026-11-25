Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $2,710,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,041,651.50. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.62. 81,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,381. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.20 and a 1 year high of $379.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $982.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,940 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $261,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $6,781,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $227,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $322.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $357.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $291.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government researchers, in developing medicines and advancing scientific research. Its services span the drug development process, from early discovery and preclinical research to manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing solutions. These may include laboratory animal models, laboratory testing, bioanalysis, and support for the production of products used in the development of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

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