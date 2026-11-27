Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) insider Fabian Richenberger sold 13,500 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total transaction of C$985,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,014,351. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position.

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Definity Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Definity Financial stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.55. 114,596 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.09. Definity Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$61.87 and a twelve month high of C$82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$93.00 to C$87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotia lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. RBC Dominion Securities cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$94.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$96.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$85.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation ('Definity', which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.4 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction 1 ) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026 and $4.2 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2026.

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