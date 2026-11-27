Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,537,941 shares in the company, valued at $276,511,637.82. This represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $189,400.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,552 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,767.28.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,261 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $119,334.66.

On Monday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $143,925.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $142,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $140,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $480,930.00.

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Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 4,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,602. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $705.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGICA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company that provides property and casualty insurance through its subsidiaries. Its offerings include personal lines such as automobile and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial coverage for businesses, including commercial automobile, workers' compensation and package policies. The company distributes its products primarily through independent insurance agencies. Its operations serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic region and other parts of the eastern, southern and Midwestern United States.

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