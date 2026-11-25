Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) CEO Smriti Popenoe bought 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $25,324.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 548,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,945.10. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Smriti Popenoe bought 2,567 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $25,002.58.

On Friday, November 13th, Smriti Popenoe purchased 2,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Smriti Popenoe purchased 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

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Dynex Capital Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.48 million. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 971.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JonesTrading dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Dynex Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,551,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Its portfolio includes securities backed by residential and commercial mortgages. The company manages its portfolio of mortgage assets and related financing with the goal of generating income for shareholders. Its investments are primarily tied to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 1987, Dynex Capital is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

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