Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) CEO Smriti Popenoe bought 2,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,621.10. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Smriti Popenoe bought 2,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $25,324.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Smriti Popenoe bought 2,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Smriti Popenoe purchased 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

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Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.48 million.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 971.43%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,551,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Dynex Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JonesTrading decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Its portfolio includes securities backed by residential and commercial mortgages. The company manages its portfolio of mortgage assets and related financing with the goal of generating income for shareholders. Its investments are primarily tied to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 1987, Dynex Capital is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

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