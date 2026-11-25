Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) CFO Andrea Funk bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $24,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 65,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,207,139.60. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Enersys Stock Up 0.4%

ENS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 646,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. Enersys has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $244.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $949.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $968.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Enersys will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enersys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,850 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the third quarter worth approximately $19,767,000. Defiance ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 17.7% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Enersys from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enersys

About Enersys

EnerSys NYSE: ENS is a global provider of stored-energy solutions for industrial applications. Its products include batteries, chargers, power-conversion equipment and energy-storage systems, along with related services such as installation, maintenance and recycling. The company serves customers in markets including material handling, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, aerospace and defense, and transportation. Its offerings include lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries and other power systems designed for applications ranging from forklifts and other industrial vehicles to backup and grid-support power.

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