Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 28,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $4,654,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,045,369.64. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, David Fisher sold 34,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $5,608,640.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Fisher sold 9,957 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $1,773,939.12.

On Tuesday, October 27th, David Fisher sold 13,200 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $2,267,628.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, David Fisher sold 20,750 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $3,698,480.00.

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Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 194,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,041. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 18.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.06. Enova International had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 2.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,035 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enova International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Enova International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enova International from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International is a financial technology company that provides online financial services to consumers and small businesses, with a focus on customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Its products include installment loans and lines of credit. The company serves consumers through brands including CashNetUSA and NetCredit, and provides financing to small businesses through OnDeck and Headway Capital. Enova also uses data analytics and technology to support its lending and customer-service operations.

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