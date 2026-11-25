EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) EVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,790 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $452,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,728,701.42. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $164.82. 937,208 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $222.53. The firm's 50-day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPAM Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $140.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $526,684,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 156.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,143 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $71,750,000 after buying an additional 403,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 751.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,554 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $53,698,000 after buying an additional 437,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,586 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,199,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering, digital transformation and consulting services. The company helps businesses design, build and maintain software products and digital platforms, and offers services in areas such as cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Founded in 1993 by Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM has grown from a software development firm into a technology services company serving clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It works with organizations in industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and technology.

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