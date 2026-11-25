ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 10,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $476,293.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,692,900.26. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.51 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,370,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in ExlService by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,775,966 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,058,000 after acquiring an additional 103,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ExlService by 189.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,506,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,779,000 after acquiring an additional 984,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ExlService by 54.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,397,701 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,988,000 after purchasing an additional 493,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $48,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, commonly known as EXL, is a global data analytics and digital operations company. Founded in 1999, it helps organizations use data, technology and artificial intelligence to improve business processes and customer experiences. EXL provides services including data and analytics, consulting, automation and business process management. Its work spans industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, retail and travel. The company serves clients in multiple countries through a global network of delivery centers.

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