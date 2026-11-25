ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $4,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 357,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,828.92. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,324,000.00.

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ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. 2,155,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,916. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.51 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.13%. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 65.7% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, commonly known as EXL, is a global data analytics and digital operations company. Founded in 1999, it helps organizations use data, technology and artificial intelligence to improve business processes and customer experiences. EXL provides services including data and analytics, consulting, automation and business process management. Its work spans industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, retail and travel. The company serves clients in multiple countries through a global network of delivery centers.

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