Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund bought 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.31 per share, with a total value of $5,746,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 650,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,500. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tether Global Investments Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 27,633 shares of Gold.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,463.87.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Tether Global Investments Fund bought 39,692 shares of Gold.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.44 per share, with a total value of $1,565,452.48.

On Monday, October 26th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 32,675 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,273,018.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 25,200 shares of Gold.com stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $998,676.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 42,682 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,703,865.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 31,088 shares of Gold.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,478.56.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 1,030 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $41,158.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Tether Global Investments Fund bought 100,000 shares of Gold.com stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00.

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Gold.com Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 449,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,467. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gold.com's payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Institutional Trading of Gold.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gold.com by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 328,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold.com by 41.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,791 shares of the company's stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold.com by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gold.com in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

About Gold.com

Gold.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers complementary services, such as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packing, and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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