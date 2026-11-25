Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) CFO Gina Goetter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $319,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,519,222.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.04. Hasbro had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 140.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hasbro's payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,492,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc. is a global play and entertainment company that develops and sells toys, games and digital experiences, and licenses its brands for consumer products and entertainment. Its portfolio includes Transformers, Play-Doh, Nerf, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers, the company began as a family business before expanding into toys and games. Hasbro serves consumers in markets around the world through its products, licensing partnerships and digital offerings.

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