Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) Director Diana Sacchi sold 715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $33,040.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,755.87. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 483,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,672. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Helios Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. is a global manufacturer of hydraulic and electronic control technologies. Its products are used by original equipment manufacturers in markets including mobile and industrial equipment, marine, and other specialty vehicles. Through its hydraulics businesses, the company makes cartridge valves, hydraulic integrated circuits and manifolds, and quick-release couplings. Its electronic controls businesses provide technologies such as control systems, displays, instrumentation, and related products for vehicle and equipment applications.

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