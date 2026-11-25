Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) Director Chris Rader purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,156,522.50. The trade was a 2.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock remained flat at $61.83 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $480.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Home Bancorp's payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBCP

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,581 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,799 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Through its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., it provides banking services to individuals, businesses and other organizations. Home Bank offers deposit accounts and lending products, including residential mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate and commercial business loans. Its services also include online and mobile banking. The bank traces its roots to 1908 and serves communities in Louisiana and Mississippi, with a presence in areas including Acadiana, Baton Rouge and the New Orleans region.

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