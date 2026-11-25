Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) Director Maverick Capital Ltd sold 201,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $1,277,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,596 shares in the company, valued at $866,018.64. The trade was a 59.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maverick Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Maverick Capital Ltd sold 79,658 shares of Infleqtion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $491,489.86.

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Infleqtion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,962. Infleqtion has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 4.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The quantum tech company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Infleqtion will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Infleqtion from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infleqtion from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infleqtion in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on INFQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infleqtion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Infleqtion during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robinhood Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Infleqtion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infleqtion by 116.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the quantum tech company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Infleqtion during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infleqtion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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