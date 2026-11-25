Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Piconi bought 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,324,929 shares in the company, valued at $39,669,577.47. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Piconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert Piconi acquired 15,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00.

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Energy Vault Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NRGV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,483. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 480.96% and a negative net margin of 54.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fundamental Research set a $8.47 target price on Energy Vault and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Vault from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Vault

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops energy storage systems designed to help utilities, power producers and other customers store electricity and deliver it when needed. Its offerings include gravity-based storage systems, which use mechanical processes to store and release energy, as well as battery energy storage systems and hybrid solutions. The company also provides VaultOS, a software platform for monitoring and managing energy storage assets. Its systems are intended to support renewable energy integration, grid stability and other energy management needs.

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