Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) CFO Hoi Chun Lo acquired 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 586,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,032,996. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hoi Chun Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Hoi Chun Lo purchased 9,200 shares of Prenetics Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,320.00.

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Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,063. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Prenetics Global

These are some of the PRE stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Leadership share purchases announcement

CEO Danny Yeung bought 75,000 shares for about $733,000 across three transactions, while CFOs Brian Rosin and Hoi Chun Lo together bought about $532,000 in shares. Prenetics said leadership’s cumulative personal investment has reached approximately $5 million since November 2025. These purchases may signal management confidence, but do not guarantee improved results. Negative Sentiment: Recent financial performance remains a concern: Prenetics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share and a negative net margin. Its shares are also well below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting continued weakness. B. Riley lowered its price target from $37 to $31, although it maintained a Buy rating. Prenetics analyst and company information

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the third quarter worth about $9,279,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prenetics Global by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRE. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prenetics Global from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prenetics Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Prenetics Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Prenetics Global in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited is a health sciences company focused on consumer wellness and health-related products. Its portfolio includes IM8, a consumer wellness brand offering nutritional supplements, and CircleDNA, a genetic testing service that provides reports on health, wellness and ancestry. The company has also operated clinical genomic testing services and provided COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Its business has since shifted toward consumer health and wellness. Prenetics was founded in 2014 and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.

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