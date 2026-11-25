TELUS Co. (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU insider Mario Mele acquired 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$174,790. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Mario Mele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Mario Mele sold 9,000 shares of TELUS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.88, for a total value of C$142,920.00.

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TELUS Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,396. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$19.58. The firm has a market cap of C$24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$15.25 to C$16.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$16.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About TELUS

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

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