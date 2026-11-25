Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Howell sold 5,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $1,415,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,939 shares in the company, valued at $23,480,860.29. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 4.4%

AJG opened at $287.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average is $235.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $294.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $299.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address employee benefits needs. The company's services include insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting, and claims and settlement services through its Gallagher Bassett business. It serves clients in the United States and internationally, including through a network of correspondent brokers.

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