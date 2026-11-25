AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) insider Brian Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $587,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 189,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,183,451.16. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Brian Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $574,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Brian Brown sold 72,606 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,107,967.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Brian Brown sold 3,500 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $53,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Brian Brown sold 28,894 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $437,744.10.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Brian Brown sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $141,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brian Brown sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Brian Brown sold 60,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $852,000.00.

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AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,118. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded AvePoint from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded AvePoint to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVPT

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvePoint by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,022,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,307 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 60.9% during the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 1,535.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,449,745 shares of the company's stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 1,361,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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