Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) Director Bill Fairfield sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $54,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,551.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 393,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Buckle from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $208,888,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 114,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 390,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $27,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company's stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories. Its stores offer clothing for men and women, with a particular focus on denim, alongside tops, outerwear, shoes and fashion accessories. The company sells merchandise from national brands as well as private-label lines, and combines its in-store business with online sales. Its retail locations serve customers across the United States. Founded in Nebraska in 1948 as Mills Clothing, the company later adopted The Buckle name.

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