CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $164,247.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 740,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,658,778.20. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Xingjuan Chao sold 234 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $7,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Xingjuan Chao sold 20,846 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $521,775.38.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,540 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $973,079.40.

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CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 381,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.18. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 52.59% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised CeriBell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CeriBell by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CeriBell by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,865 shares of the company's stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter.

About CeriBell

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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