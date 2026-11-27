Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Kumar S sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $503,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,754.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,944. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 25,780 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,338 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company that helps businesses modernize technology, improve operations and adapt to changing markets. Its services include IT and business consulting, digital transformation, software development, systems integration and technology operations. The company also provides services in areas such as data and artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering and application management. It works with clients across industries, including financial services, health care, manufacturing and communications.

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