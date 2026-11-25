Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 2,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $766,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,994. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 2,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $930,120.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 2,022 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.28, for a total value of $1,142,996.16.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $595.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.55 by $2.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 578.85% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $54.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 103.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 29.680-29.680 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 25.30 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $360.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $563.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Latest Dell Technologies News

Investors following DELL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AI-server orders exceeded $60 billion during the quarter, lifting the backlog to a record $132.3 billion, up 619% year over year. Management said demand remains strong and approved a $25 billion expansion of the share repurchase program, adding to the positive outlook. Dell’s stock rises as the AI boom helps sales more than double

AI-server orders exceeded $60 billion during the quarter, lifting the backlog to a record $132.3 billion, up 619% year over year. Management said demand remains strong and approved a $25 billion expansion of the share repurchase program, adding to the positive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Dell says it is using 100,000 AI agents daily across its operations and expects that number to double within 90 days. This could improve productivity, though the financial impact is not yet clear. Dell has 100,000 AI agents at work daily

Dell says it is using 100,000 AI agents daily across its operations and expects that number to double within 90 days. This could improve productivity, though the financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Management expects AI-driven component shortages to worsen into 2027. Constraints could delay deliveries or raise costs, while recent investor concerns about AI-server profitability and broader tech-sector uncertainty may keep the stock volatile despite the beat. Dell COO sees no slowdown in AI demand, expects supply gap to widen

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,677,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,922,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops, sells and supports computers and related infrastructure. Its products include personal computers, workstations, monitors and peripherals, as well as servers, storage systems and networking equipment for businesses and other organizations. The company also provides technology services and solutions, including support, consulting and offerings related to cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity. Dell serves consumers, businesses, governments and other institutions in markets around the world.

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