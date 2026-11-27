DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) Director Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $89,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,218,044.24. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 1,228,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 242.3% during the third quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 61.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. develops and sells continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems that track glucose levels using wearable sensors. Its devices send readings to compatible smartphones, receivers, and other connected devices, helping people with diabetes and their health care providers monitor glucose patterns and receive alerts. The company's products include the Dexcom G7 and G6 CGM systems, along with software and services such as Dexcom Clarity for reviewing and sharing glucose data. Dexcom also offers Stelo, an over-the-counter glucose biosensor for adults who do not use insulin.

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