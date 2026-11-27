Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) SVP John Couling sold 2,917 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $166,881.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 163,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,376,661.79. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $373.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.410-0.560 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.270-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $350 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 733.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,434 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. develops audio and imaging technologies used in entertainment and consumer electronics. Its offerings include Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range imaging, and technologies for encoding, delivering and reproducing sound and video. The company licenses its technologies to manufacturers and content businesses across areas such as film, television, streaming, gaming and mobile devices. Dolby also supports cinema experiences through technologies and services including Dolby Cinema.

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