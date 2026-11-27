DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,296 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $370,161.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,328.74. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Tia Sherringham sold 2,958 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $474,581.52.

On Friday, November 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 7,591 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,684.75.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,386. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $239.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.45.

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Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Investors following DASH have been watching these headlines:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,762,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,159,377,000 after buying an additional 2,225,954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DoorDash by 2,304.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,452,110 shares of the company's stock worth $633,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DoorDash by 372.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,137,719 shares of the company's stock worth $575,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,980 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in DoorDash by 1,511.0% in the third quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,930,399 shares of the company's stock worth $537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,449,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local-commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, convenience retailers and other merchants. Through its DoorDash and Wolt brands, customers can order delivery or, where available, choose pickup. The company also offers services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its DoorDash Drive service provides delivery for orders placed through merchants' own channels. Founded in 2013, DoorDash is headquartered in San Francisco and is led by co-founder and CEO Tony Xu.

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