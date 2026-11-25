Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) Chairman David Fisher sold 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $5,608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,551,002.24. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, David Fisher sold 28,500 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $4,654,335.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Fisher sold 9,957 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $1,773,939.12.

On Tuesday, October 27th, David Fisher sold 13,200 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $2,267,628.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, David Fisher sold 20,750 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $3,698,480.00.

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Enova International Trading Up 1.9%

Enova International stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 194,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,041. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $267.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 18.91 and a current ratio of 18.92.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Enova International had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 10th that permits the company to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enova International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,411 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Enova International by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,153 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Enova International from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Enova International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

About Enova International

Enova International is a financial technology company that provides online financial services to consumers and small businesses, with a focus on customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Its products include installment loans and lines of credit. The company serves consumers through brands including CashNetUSA and NetCredit, and provides financing to small businesses through OnDeck and Headway Capital. Enova also uses data analytics and technology to support its lending and customer-service operations.

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