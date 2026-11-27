Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Falstad sold 4,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $499,535.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,730.97. This trade represents a 39.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. 1,379,091 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,014. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 62.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Entergy from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is an electric utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to homes, businesses and industrial customers. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear power, as well as natural gas, coal and renewable energy resources. The company serves customers in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas through its regulated utility businesses. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Entergy traces its corporate history to Middle South Utilities, which adopted the Entergy name in 1989.

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